The bucket hat is a key accessory seen on spring/summer 2019 runways for both men and women. Originally designed for fishermen while they worked in the sun and rain, the functional headgear became popular in the '90s with skaters and the street kids who liked to wear Stussy and Kangol.

Korean celebrities like G-Dragon embraced the bucket hat to remain incognito and pulled off a "I'm too cool for this" vibe. That continues with the current generation of K-pop idols like EXO's Kai and Blackpink's Lisa.

Here's how your favourite K-pop idols pull it off: