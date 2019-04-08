This is Every K-Pop Idol’s Favourite Accessory

The bucket hat is a key accessory seen on spring/summer 2019 runways for both men and women. Originally designed for fishermen while they worked in the sun and rain, the functional headgear became popular in the '90s with skaters and the street kids who liked to wear Stussy and Kangol.

Korean celebrities like G-Dragon embraced the bucket hat to remain incognito and pulled off a "I'm too cool for this" vibe. That continues with the current generation of K-pop idols like EXO's Kai and Blackpink's Lisa.

Here's how your favourite K-pop idols pull it off:

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Instagram

Lisa

The Louis Vuitton monogram is a classic that Lisa makes modern with her oversized t-shirt.

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Instagram

Sunmi

Wear a patent leather one like Sunmi.

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Instagram

Sandara Park

Sandara Park does a tonal look with her ‘90s Kangol hat with a Burberry coat.

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Instagram

Kai

Kai went incognito at an amusement park with his embroidered bucket hat.

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Instagram

Hyun Ah

Hyun Ah's black bucket hat leads the eye to focus on her red lips.

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Instagram

Ravi

Ravi's black and white look is far from basic when it's topped off with a Versace logo covered hat.

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Hat, $89, Calvin Klein Jeans

SHOP

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Hat, $510, Burberry

SHOP

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Hat, $55, Puma x Ader Error

SHOP

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Hat, $78, Fila

SHOP

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Hat, $246, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

SHOP

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs

Hat, $150, Misbhv

SHOP

