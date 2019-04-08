The bucket hat is a key accessory seen on spring/summer 2019 runways for both men and women. Originally designed for fishermen while they worked in the sun and rain, the functional headgear became popular in the '90s with skaters and the street kids who liked to wear Stussy and Kangol.
Korean celebrities like G-Dragon embraced the bucket hat to remain incognito and pulled off a "I'm too cool for this" vibe. That continues with the current generation of K-pop idols like EXO's Kai and Blackpink's Lisa.
Here's how your favourite K-pop idols pull it off:
Lisa
The Louis Vuitton monogram is a classic that Lisa makes modern with her oversized t-shirt.
Sunmi
Wear a patent leather one like Sunmi.
Sandara Park
Sandara Park does a tonal look with her ‘90s Kangol hat with a Burberry coat.
Kai
Kai went incognito at an amusement park with his embroidered bucket hat.
Hyun Ah
Hyun Ah's black bucket hat leads the eye to focus on her red lips.
Ravi
Ravi's black and white look is far from basic when it's topped off with a Versace logo covered hat.
