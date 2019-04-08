John Legend is getting his blood flowin' and his body movin' on this lovely Monday. Because nothing beats a fun workout!

Forget about running or SoulCycle, the 40-year-old "Good Night" singer is taking swimming lessons from the 12-time Olympic medalist, Ryan Lochte. That's right, the two are hanging out and getting ready for the "2020 Olympics."

"Swimming with Ryan Lochte in my backyard," Legend captions his Instagram Stories, which features a short clip of him and Lochte taking a lap in his massive pool. "2020 Olympic Team."

"I made the team," the Grammy winner jokes as he stands in the pool, hands in the air, in triumph over his finished lap.

For the 34-year-old Olympic medalist, he admits hanging with the EGOT recipient is "not a bad way to start my week," and we don't blame him!

"Swimming with @johnlegend," Ryan posts on Instagram. "Giving him some swim tips and getting him ready for 2020 Olympics haha!"