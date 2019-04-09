We have "High Hopes" for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Dick Clark productions and NBC officially announced that Panic! at the Disco, Kelly Clarksonand Khalid will be just a few of the star-studded performers on the lineup for the May 1 show. They will be joined on the MGM Grand Garden Arena stage by other chart-toppers like Christian singer Lauren Daigle and Sam Smith & Normani.

According to the highly-anticipated announcement the Voice coach will be singing a new single. Meanwhile, Panic! at the Disco and Sam Smith will be performing for their very first time at the Billboard Music Awards, although it must be noted that it is not their first time attending the show as nominees.