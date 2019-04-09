Married at First Sight's Luke and Kate Reveal What Went Wrong in Shocking Sit-Down

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 9 Apr. 2019 7:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

And here we thought decision day was on the dramatic side.

On tonight's season finale of Married at First Sight, the four couples reunited for the first time to discuss their love stories and dramatic breakups.

Although Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller as well as Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar remain madly in love, it's a different story for another couple.

Spoiler alert: Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo are never getting back together—like, ever.

While sitting down with host Kevin Frazier, the couple immediately relived their honeymoon. According to Luke, Kate had a list of 40 reasons why he's gay.

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"Yes, but I only brought it up because you said, ‘What? Do you think I'm a homosexual?'" Kate explained during the tense discussion. "Your Facebook page says you're interested in men and women and it still says to this day that you're in a relationship with a man. I'm sorry!"

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Terrance Harrison

Luke explained that his friend in college thought it would be "funny" to change his status. In fact, he said he has never dated a man before. Kate, however, isn't sure who to trust.

"I don't believe it," she explained. "You have a lot of friends that are gay and I don't understand how it could be funny for you to put [that] on your Facebook."

If things couldn't get any more uncomfortable, the topic of sex came up that left viewers talking on social media.

"I wasn't having normal reactions that you would normally have after having sex. I wasn't happy. I was sad," Luke candidly shared. "I was upset that I was having sex and didn't want to have sex."

As fans know, the couple announced their divorce on decision day. The resolution was supported by the experts including Pastor Calvin Roberson who argued they were "healthier apart."

And while Luke says he's not dating anyone, Kate is dipping her feet back into the dating pool. "I've actually been seeing someone for about two months. It's going great. Jasmine has met him too," she shared on tonight's episode. "He's a teacher and writer. Very handsome and very genuine. We have a great time together. We're taking it slow and we'll see how it goes."

Married at First Sight's finale (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Couples , Reality TV , TV , Divorces , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Joe Anglim, Sierra Dawn Thomas

Survivor's Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas Are Engaged

"The Bold Type" Cast Gives Couples Update

Who Did "The Crown" Cast to Play Princess Diana?

Fosse Verdon, Michelle Williams, Gwen Verdon

See How Fosse/Verdon Cast Compares to the Real People

Sara Gilbert Announces She's Leaving "The Talk"

Rosie O'Donnell Regrets Doing "The View" Tell-All Interview

NeNe Leakes Says Cynthia Bailey Is "Lying Through Her Teeth"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.