Coachella 2019 is upon us.
Sure, the popular double weekend-long gathering is technically a music and art festival but it also doubles as a fashion show. Celebrities, influencers and regular folk alike descend upon the Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif. for one weekend apiece where they enjoy a high volume of concerts from music's top talent and even more Instagram uploads.
This year, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Childish Gambino, Zedd, Khalid, Kanye West's Sunday Service and more are bringing their best to the stage. Idris Elba will have his own DJ set as well. The festival announced on April 7, however, that Solange will no longer be performing due to "major production delays."
Coachella is the place for attendees to show off their best style moments and inspiration. From colorful accessories like sunglasses and cross-body bags to visors, hats and boho dresses, everyone dresses to impress despite the desert temperatures.
Check out the photos below to see some of the most iconic celebrity outfits from Coachella over the years.
Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner
The 23-year-old model rocks a pair of denim Bermuda shorts and suede vest while Kylie balances her off-white outfit with some bright blue hair.
Rihanna
Diamonds are forever for RiRi at Coachella 2017.
Rihanna (again)
Rihanna has fashion on the brain as she smiles in style in her purple fur coat and neon pink Dr. Martens combat boots.
Cardi B
The Grammy-winning rapper shows off her growing baby bump at Coachella 2018 just one week after revealing on SNL that she and Offset were expecting their first baby. Her all-white outfit at Coachella bore some resemblance to her SNL dress, which was also body-hugging and white. While onstage at the music festival, she rocked a white corset top and white pants designed by Alejandro, which were apparently inspired by TLC.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi looks like the definition of "boho chic" at the festival in 2015.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry shines as bright as a firework at Coachella in 2010 in every clothing piece from her shoes to her dress to her sunglasses.
Tyler, the Creator
It would have been nearly impossible to miss Tyler, the Creator at Coachella in 2018. The rapper looks in the zone onstage in his "No Violence!" shirt that he pairs with highlighter green shorts and a matching reflective vest. His leopard print hair that he debuted at the 2018 Grammys stand out as well.
Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin
The model BFFs rock out during a show together in 2015.
Halsey
The "Without Me" singer makes a statement in 2017 with her sheer pants and sparkling bra peering out under her shirt.
Miguel
Not only is Miguel wearing an impressive combination of clothing items, but his microphone also got dressed up for the occasion in 2018.
Solange & Beyoncé
Coachella 2018 might as well have been named Beychella because who run the fest? Bey. The Lemonade artist performed onstage with her sister Solange and they both wore sparkling silver outfits. We repeat: who run the fest?
Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner
The Jenner sisters show some skin as they pose together at a party at Coachella 2017. Kylie opts for a snakeskin pattern while Kendall goes with a sequin bandeau and flowy pants.
Rita Ora
The British singer pairs her fringed get-up with some checkered cowboy boots with cherries on it.
Rihanna
The Fenty owner makes everyone buckle up for a wild ride in this lavender outfit.
Beyoncé
The Queen has arrived.
Steve Aoki
The famous DJ really goes there in 2009 with a bright button-filled jacket, acid wash jeans and no shirt.
Paris Hilton & Doug Reinhardt
Paris Hilton keep it relatively simple in a bikini top and long green skirt. Her large gold bag matches her shoes and headband (a Coachella must).
Destiny's Child
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams gather onstage together for a Destiny's Child reunion at the 2018 show.
Vanessa Hudgens
Coachella style guru Vanessa Hudgens holds onto a giant flower and her boyfriend Austin Butler's hand at the music festival in 2013.
Rihanna
Despite standing in the hot desert sun, Rihanna kept it cool in a pink bodysuit and parachute pants at the 2018 festival.
We can't wait to see what trends emerge from Coachella this year, which kicks off on Friday, April 12.