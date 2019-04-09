It's National Unicorn Day: Shop the Magic!

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., 9 Apr. 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Seriously, what is it with unicorns that makes all of us swoon?

Maybe we're all just kids at heart or maybe it's the rainbows and glitter that get us going. Whatever it is, we're the first to say: We heart unicorns.

So when a national day dedicated to said mythical creatures rolls around, we're in full celebration mode. And what better way to party than by investing in some magical swag you can use IRL? We're all for relaxing with a lavender-scented, heated neck pillow in the shape of a fluffy unicorn.

We're also not mad at some unicorn snot (aka glitter body gel), just in time for Coachella.

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

OMG Rainbow Unicorn Mini Backpack

Festivals or preschool? Up to you where to take this cute bag. 

BUY IT: $40 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Shade Critters Rashguard Set (Infant/Toddler)

Kind of wish we had a baby so we could put 'em in this. 

BUY IT: $78 at Zappos

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Jasonwell Unicorn Pool Float

If there isn't a giant inflatable unicorn pool float, did the party even happen?

BUY IT: $30 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

RAD + REFINED Unicorn Queen Round Sunglasses

We really want to wear these to Coachella, but probably IRL too. 

BUY IT: $55 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Warmies Unicorn Neck Wrap

We can't wait to cuddle up with this microwaveable lavender-scented neck pillow. 

BUY IT: $20 at American Eagle

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Unicorn Snot Holographic Glitter Get Set for Body, Face and Hair

This all-over body glitter was basically invented for festival season.  

BUY IT: $46 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

3-Piece Unicorn Horn Sidewalk Chalk Set

The only thing better than colorful sidewalk chalk is unicorn-horn chalk. 

BUY IT: $15 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Iscream Unicorn Tablet Pillow

Turn your kid's tablet into a stuffed animal with this furry cover. 

BUY IT: $32 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Unicorn Sleeping Bag Set

We're in full slumber-party mode with this sweet set. 

BUY IT: $70 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Too Faced Melted Latex Unicorn Tears Lipstick

High-shine lip gloss that's actually called Unicorn Tears? Sold!

BUY IT: $21 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Boardies Unicorn Donuts Swim Trunks

Guys can get in on the magic too! 

BUY IT: $70 at Nordstrom

 

 

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Meri Meri Unicorn Party Bundle

If you're in the market to throw a fancy unicorn-themed bash, this party bundle is worth the splurge. 

BUY IT: $86 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Cat & Jack Navy Unicorn-Print Rain Jacket

Deck the little one out with this rad rain jacket. 

BUY IT: $28 at Target

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair

Paint your hair every color of the rainbow with this fun temporary hair dye.

BUY IT: $16 at Revolve

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Popatu Unicorn Trolley Rolling Backpack

Anything that comes in a fluffy pink aesthetic wins in our book. 

BUY IT: $32 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Dogeared Life Is Magical Necklace

For a classy take on whimsical, this charm necklace works. 

BUY IT: $41 at Zappos

 

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

Skinnydip Glitter Unicorn Makeup Bag

This glittery makeup bag is calling to us.

BUY IT: $24 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

