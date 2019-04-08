by Chris Harnick | Mon., 8 Apr. 2019 1:45 PM
Actors tend to get tied to certain roles their whole lives, it just happens. And when you're on a show as big as Game of Thrones, well, it's safe to say the actors who brought the Starks, Lannisters, Targaryens and associates to life will forever be tied to the HBO drama. And most of them? They're fine with it, especially Gwendoline Christie.
"Yeah, because I think that's a great privilege…We don't see—we haven't seen women like that in mainstream television," Christie told E! News at the Game of Thrones final season premiere.
"What we've seen is a patriarchal viewpoint of how men believe women should be and we haven't been allowed an awful lot of variation with regards to women or men, or all sorts of people. I feel like Brienne of Tarth inhabits the role of the classic outsider and why we love her is through her deeds and actions. And I am delighted to carry that forward for the rest of my life. It's been a huge privilege to play this role," she continued.
Preach, Gwendoline!
"It's not a bad show to be associated with. It could be a lot worse. No, I'm thrilled," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Lannister on the show, told us.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast about being associated with these characters for life, how the show has opened doors for them and more.
Game of Thrones season eight premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
