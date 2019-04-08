Alex Rodriguez is proving that he's not your typical machismo sports guy.

If anything, the former pro-baseball player continues to gush over his famous fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, even when he's the focus of an interview. Speaking to The New York Times, A-Rod explains all the ways his multi-hyphenate fiancée has taught him about being a public figure (among other things).

"I've never met anyone who's more honest," the 43-year-old sports broadcaster tells the publication. "She's so authentic and genuine."

He reveals J.Lo's "superpower" of being able to gracefully juggle a variety of things, like motherhood, work, love and more. Furthermore, the former baseball player seems in awe of the "Medicine" singer, who, as he explains, manages to be "so normal" through it all.

"It was strange to see someone of such magnitude be so normal, be such a great mother and partner and friend," Rodriguez says. "How can you be like this and then go perform in front of 80,000 people? But that's her superpower."