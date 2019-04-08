From PDA to Partying: The Best Candid Moments at the 2019 ACM Awards

The stars were aligned at the 2019 ACM Awards.

For the 54th time, the biggest stars in country music gathered together Sunday night, this time inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, to do what they do best: celebrate music.

With 17-time winner Reba McEntire once again at the helm as host, the show was certainly a special one as "Tequila" stars Dan + Shay won their first three awards and led the pack of winners this year, among them Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Kacey Musgraves.

Of course, the show wasn't solely about the statues. The stars dazzled on the red carpet, dressed to impress in their designer duds. Carrie Underwood walked her first red carpet since welcoming her son Jacob Bryan Fisher in January. Newlywed Miranda Lambert was also a welcome sight, returning to the carpet less than three months after quietly marrying Brendan McLoughlinBrendan McLoughlin.

During the show, the star-studded audience didn't hesitate to mingle with their fellow celebs and get up from their seats to dance during the musical performances.