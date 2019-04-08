Seungri Allegedly Lied About His Shares in Burning Sun and Soliciting Prostitutes

Furthermore, the police have made a statement regarding Seungri's alleged prostitution charges. In it, they reputedly confirmed that they have obtained testimonies from eight female adult entertainment employees that attended Seungri's over-the-top birthday bash in the Philippines.

"During the course of investigating the female employees, we have been able to secure statements regarding prostitution," the police stated. They continued to say that the eight hired females did allegedly participate in prostitution and that Seungri had paid for all of their travel expenses. The police said that they suspect that these travel expenses were a form of compensation for the girls to attend his party.

The total cost of his birthday party is an estimated ₩600,000,000 ($527,385), including the flights, accommodation and entertainment.