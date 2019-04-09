Get To Know The 5 Members Of South Korean Girl Group, ITZY

But this is the first time they are standing on stage as five, and so far they have already been killing it with their sweet looks and equally fierce attitude. The bold girl-crush concept aside, the girls' first showcase of their energetic and electro-house anthem "DALLA DALLA", or "Different Different" from their album "It'z Different", already proves that their command of the audience's attention is of another level, more akin to that of veteran idols than a rookie group.

They took home their first win just nine days after their first stage on Mnet's MCountdown, the fastest for a female idol group so far. Today, they have a total of 9 music show wins, and the last one happened after they had already officially stopped promoting their first release. If that doesn't scream success, then I don't know what else will, for fans have surely been rooting hard for them in the past few weeks.