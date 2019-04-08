BTS Dropped a New "Boy With Luv" Teaser Featuring Halsey

Last night, K-pop sensation BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, released a teaser on their official Youtube channel. The teaser featured popular 24-year-old American singer, Halsey, this time with long orange ombre locks and a cute pink outfit. Turns out, she too is a huge fan of the seven-member boy group and was delighted to collaborate with them.

BTS is set to make a comeback on 12 April this year with their album titled Map of the Soul: Persona. They are also planning to perform live on Saturday Night Live the day after, marking their first comeback performance since their last album release. With countdown clocks set up and ARMYs gearing up for the comeback of their favourite K-pop idol group, the hype became deafening after the teaser "Boy With Luv" was dropped.

Overnight, the teaser has racked up over 10 million views and counting. Watch the teaser below: