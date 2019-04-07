by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 7 Apr. 2019 11:28 PM
As Spring blossoms in the streets of Seoul, a new celebrity couple has also bloomed in the midst of the changing seasons. South Korean news outlet, Newsen exclusively reported that Hye-Jeong, member of K-pop girl group AOA and one of the hottest new actors, Ryu Eui-Hyun have reputedly been dating for about five months now. Ryu is a hot up-and-coming actor who is most known for his role in the web K-drama A-TEEN.
The two celebrities met at the set of their new web K-drama series called, Can I Return The Heartache?. The drama aired earlier this year and is currently still airing. The two play lead roles in the drama together with two other co-stars. Hye-Jeong and Ryu got to know each other through the filming of the aforementioned drama and decided to go steady in December last year.
For a celebrity couple, the two have decided to make their relationship public news fairly quick. Most Idols such as Hye-Jeong tend to be discouraged from dating and making their romantic relationships public. Hence, this news is a refreshing change to the usual strict rules of K-pop.
A source quoted from Newsen stated, "They meet up confidently. They have introduced themselves as lovers to their friends around them. Even though they are young, those around them are envious of their relationship because they really care about each other."
When asked further about the couple, the source reportedly mentioned some of the dates they have gone on in the following statement, "The two have had had dates at a Gangnam restaurant or a movie theater as well as at the shopping mall near Ryu Eui-Hyun's home in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do."
Hye-Jeong's talent agency, FNC Entertainment has yet to make an official statement on the couple. Neither has Ryu's agency for that matter. Nevertheless, the news has received a warm reception from fans.
