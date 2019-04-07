For a celebrity couple, the two have decided to make their relationship public news fairly quick. Most Idols such as Hye-Jeong tend to be discouraged from dating and making their romantic relationships public. Hence, this news is a refreshing change to the usual strict rules of K-pop.

A source quoted from Newsen stated, "They meet up confidently. They have introduced themselves as lovers to their friends around them. Even though they are young, those around them are envious of their relationship because they really care about each other."

When asked further about the couple, the source reportedly mentioned some of the dates they have gone on in the following statement, "The two have had had dates at a Gangnam restaurant or a movie theater as well as at the shopping mall near Ryu Eui-Hyun's home in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do."

Hye-Jeong's talent agency, FNC Entertainment has yet to make an official statement on the couple. Neither has Ryu's agency for that matter. Nevertheless, the news has received a warm reception from fans.