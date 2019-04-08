Las Vegas sure was looking extra glamorous this weekend.

On Sunday night, your favorite country music stars headed to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the 2019 ACM Awards.

While the evening was filled with epic performances and more than a few unforgettable speeches, some pop culture fans can't get over the red carpet outfits and beauty looks that took center stage.

From Miranda Lambert's stunning makeup to Kacey Musgraves' breathtaking hairstyle, more than a few stars and their glam squads deserve some credit in the beauty department. Not to mention that the award show was held in toasty Las Vegas where it's really, really hard not to break a sweat.

Ultimately, the professionals pulled through and we have plenty of proof. E! News pulled together some of our favorite looks and went straight to the teams who made it all possible to share their tips and secrets.