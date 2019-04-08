by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 8 Apr. 2019 3:00 AM
Las Vegas sure was looking extra glamorous this weekend.
On Sunday night, your favorite country music stars headed to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the 2019 ACM Awards.
While the evening was filled with epic performances and more than a few unforgettable speeches, some pop culture fans can't get over the red carpet outfits and beauty looks that took center stage.
From Miranda Lambert's stunning makeup to Kacey Musgraves' breathtaking hairstyle, more than a few stars and their glam squads deserve some credit in the beauty department. Not to mention that the award show was held in toasty Las Vegas where it's really, really hard not to break a sweat.
Ultimately, the professionals pulled through and we have plenty of proof. E! News pulled together some of our favorite looks and went straight to the teams who made it all possible to share their tips and secrets.
But enough of us teasing! Let's dive right into the best beauty looks at country music's party of the year in our gallery below.
When makeup artist Moani Lee saw the country singer's dress, she immediately knew what to do. "Her incredible Alex Perry neon dress was such a power color moment and I wanted to keep her makeup paired down with variations of blush and bone colors," Moani explained to E! News. "To recreate this at home, check out Mally Beauty in Muted Muse Eyeshadow Palette."
"We went for a classic romantic wave and swept to the side look to complement her stunning neck line," hairstylist Meg Boes shared with E! News. If you like what you see, try Kevin Murphy Bedroom Hair, Session Spray and Powder Puff with OUAI hair and body shine mist.
"I wanted her glam to just be clean and not too heavy. So we used softer shimmers and sheer colors. I used a lot of products from Armani beauty and It Cosmetics," makeup artist and hairstylist Tarryn Feldman shared with E! News. "I also just used individual lashes which I'm so into right now. As for her hair, we did hair on hair on hair on hair but kept it back so the dress could live it's full neon yellow life! I die for a straight off the shoulders moment!!"
Yes, the Female Artist of the Year wowed with her red carpet outfit. But her makeup was equally impressive. "Kacey's gorgeous Christian Cowan suit embraced pastel tones of powder blue, pink and coral and I was inspired by Japanese cherry blossom tones of pastel pink and creamy orange hues," makeup artist Moani Lee shared with E! News. "To recreate this at home, check out Suqqu Eyeshadow Palette in #116 Shakuyousa or #04 Ayanadeshiko."
And for those who love the hair, hairstylist Giovanni Delgado says the team "wanted effortless 'don't care hair'...a bit of juxtaposition with her ombré suit."
Team The Dry House styled by Alison Ryan helped give this beloved couple winning hair looks in Las Vegas. For Thomas Rhett, the team went with an "undone glam look" while Lauren's look was described as "lady danger" that brought "messy goddess vibes that really shows off her natural hair." We don't like—we love!
While Jason deserves credit for winning the ACM Artist of the Decade Award, his wife also deserves props for her amazing hairstyle. "Jason loves Brittany's hair up and away from her face and she loves a fun glam moment so this dramatic pony tail was the perfect choice," Nine Zero One hairstylist Tauni Dawson shared with E! News. As for how she sealed the ends of the ponytail, credit goes to Playa Ritual hair oil.
Makeup artist and beauty blogger Jessica Scantlin wanted to give her friend "a healthy glow" with flush on the cheeks and pop of color on her lips. "Her dress had little hearts on it and I wanted the makeup to reminisce of a girl in love, just flushed and glowy," she explained to E! News. "I used Natasha Denona, bloom palette on the cheeks, Josie Maran liquid illuminator for glow mixed with Becca champagne pop liquid, Charlotte Tilbury ibiza for bronze with Tom Ford cream contour and Charlotte Tilbury lost cherry for lips." Consider the look a success!
While her custom Christian Siriano dress was a showstopper on the red carpet, her glam team also didn't disappoint. Marwa Bashir perfected the hair while Allan Avendaño worked on makeup.
Hairstylist Tarryn Feldman says she pulled inspiration from Hailey Baldwin "with a ballerina top knot and wispy bang moment." She used "Kevin Murphy everything and a Kristin Ess hair accessory" to create the special red carpet look.
Congratulations to all the performers and attendees who made the 2019 ACM Awards one beautiful night.
