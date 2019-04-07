Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 ACM Awards

Country music singers and other stars certainly lived up to the hype of the 2019 ACM Awards being the genre's "party of the year."

The night was off to the races since the moment stars arrived on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the 54th annual show. There were a handful of noteworthy moments on the carpet that must be mentioned.

For starters, Miranda Lambert made her red carpet debut with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin after secretly tying the knot on Jan. 26. Lambert, who performed at the show and was nominated in a few categories, strutted her best stuff in a lime green sleeveless dress. McLoughlin traded in his NYPD blues for a black suit. They smiled and looked at ease together.

Carrie Underwood also walked the carpet with her husband Mike Fisher less than three months after welcoming their second child, a son named Jacob Bryan Fisher, on Jan. 21.

Reba McEntire hosted the show for the 16th time and made a handful of jokes during the opening few minutes. "Do you know it snowed in Las Vegas just a few weeks ago?" she quipped during her monologue. "Yeah. It was so cold it froze us women out of Entertainer of the Year."

She added, "But that didn't bother Kacey Musgraves because she's been too busy carrying all her Grammys around."

Tell 'em, Reba!