How to Recreate TWICE's Best Looks Ahead of Their Comeback

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu may have just wrapped their Japan tour on 6 April, but we're already eagerly looking forward to their impending comeback later this month.

At the beginning of April, TWICE shared a animated image on Twitter that showed their long-time logo transform into a five-point star. The shining, green and yellow image doesn't say much, just with the words "FINALLY" and "TWICE", but we bet their comeback look will involve this new colour scheme.

In the meantime, let's recall five of their best co-ordinated looks that are still on trend now, and how you can recreate them.