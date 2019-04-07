How to Recreate TWICE's Best Looks Ahead of Their Comeback

by Debby Kwong | Sun., 7 Apr. 2019 9:40 PM

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu may have just wrapped their Japan tour on 6 April, but we're already eagerly looking forward to their impending comeback later this month.

At the beginning of April, TWICE shared a animated image on Twitter that showed their long-time logo transform into a five-point star. The shining, green and yellow image doesn't say much, just with the words "FINALLY" and "TWICE", but we bet their comeback look will involve this new colour scheme.

In the meantime, let's recall five of their best co-ordinated looks that are still on trend now, and how you can recreate them.

Dramatic Pearls, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Instagram

Dramatic Pearls

Dramatic Pearls, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Blazer, $73.90, Miss Selfridge

Dramatic Pearls, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Jacket, $197, Relish

Dramatic Pearls, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Cardigan, $59.90, Zara

Schoolgirl, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Instagram

Schoolgirl Prep

Schoolgirl, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Dress, $99.90, Zara

Schoolgirl, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Shorts, $314, IRO

Schoolgirl, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Hair tie, $9.99, Lovisa

Victorian, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Instagram

Victorian Chic

Victorian, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Blazer, $5,735, Gucci

Victorian, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Blouse, $59.90, Zara

Victorian, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Earrings, $13.99, Lovisa

Nautical, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Instagram

Nautical Stripes

Nautical, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Shorts, $52, Signature 8

Nautical, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Skirt, $29, Pomelo

Nautical, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Top, $39.90, Bershka

Sequins, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Instagram

Sequins & Feathers

Sequins, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Dress, $157, ASOS

Sequins, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Top, $600, 16Arlington

Sequins, TWICE, Fashion Trends

Camisole, $49, About

