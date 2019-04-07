How to Recreate TWICE's Best Looks Ahead of Their Comeback

by Debby Kwong | Sun., 7 Apr. 2019 9:40 PM
Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu may have just wrapped their Japan tour on 6 April, but we're already eagerly looking forward to their impending comeback later this month.
At the beginning of April, TWICE shared a animated image on Twitter that showed their long-time logo transform into a five-point star. The shining, green and yellow image doesn't say much, just with the words "FINALLY" and "TWICE", but we bet their comeback look will involve this new colour scheme.
In the meantime, let's recall five of their best co-ordinated looks that are still on trend now, and how you can recreate them.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?