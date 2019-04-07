Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Fan-favorite couple Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have arrived at the 2019 ACM Awards!
The 51-year-old country star and 51-year-old actress looked cozy as they posed for photos together on the red carpet at Sunday's ceremony in Las Vegas.
The Big Little Lies star wore a long sleeve low-cut silver and black Christopher Kane dress. Her sleeves and the top of the dress were made of black lace, while the bottom half glistened in silver. The dress also featured an open back and she completed the whole look with matching black and silver shoes and a low ponytail.
The "Coming Home" singer opted for a navy suit with black leopard print spots on it. He paired it with a crew neck black shirt and black shoes.
Urban is set to perform on Sunday's show and is also nominated for the top ACM Award of Entertainer of the Year, as well as Male Artist of the Year.
The musician has won nine ACM Awards at past ceremonies since 2001.
If Urban were to win an award tonight, it's very likely that he'll pay tribute to Kidman during his speech. At the 2018 CMA Awards, for instance, he made Kidman cry during his Entertainer of the Year thank you speech.
"Baby girl, I love you so much, thank you. I'm shocked beyond shocked," he said. "Our girls at home: I love you. Thank you for supporting daddy and loving me through all of what I do. Same with you, baby girl. You make it all worthwhile."
Urban and Kidman have been married for more than 12 years and share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8. Urban and Kidman have often showcased their love on red carpets together, including at the annual country music award ceremony—the two previously attended the ACM Awards every year between 2016 and 2018, and also between 2008 and 2012.
The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire and will air live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. EST.
