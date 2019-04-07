Luke Perry's children Sophie Perry and Jack Perry are returning to their jobs one month after the Riverdale star's tragic death on March 4. He passed away just a few days after suffering a massive stroke on Feb. 27.

On Sunday, Sophie shared on social media that she returned to Malawi, where she has recently been volunteering. She was there right before Perry passed away, but she ultimately "made it back in time" to be with her family.

Sophie paid special tribute to her late father in her sartorial choices of the day. She posted a selfie that only showed part of her face, but the most apparent part was her hat, which said Andrews Construction on it. Perry played Fred Andrews on Riverdale and he owned the eponymous construction company.

"First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back," she revealed in the caption. "To finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left."

Sophie continued, "I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think. It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there's a job to be done, and someone to make proud."

Fellow Riverdale dads including Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich commented on Sophie's photo. Ulrich, who plays FP Jones, wrote, "Sooooo proud of you!!!!"