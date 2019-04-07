by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 7 Apr. 2019 3:17 PM
Attention any and all pop culture fans: You're invited to country music's party of the year!
In case you didn't already guess, the 2019 ACM Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers are descending onto Las Vegas for one special event.
Hosted by Reba McEntire, the live telecast will feature performances from the biggest names in country music including Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and more.
As for who could win big, we already know Jason Aldean will receive the much deserved ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree.
In regards to the other categories, you'll just have to watch and find out.
Before the show begins, however, we have to talk about the fashion. From designer dresses and handsome suits to cowboy boots and stunning jewelry, this red carpet event never disappoints.
Take a look at what your favorite singers are wearing in our red carpet gallery updating throughout the night.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
You know it's time for a country music award show when this A-list couple arrives!
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Talk about a newlywed glow! The country music superstar arrives with her main main in their first red carpet appearance since getting married.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Before performing inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the "Broken & Beautiful" singer brings her signature smile to the red carpet.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The This Is Us star prepares for a very special performance in Las Vegas tonight. Oh yes, she's taking the stage after posing on the red carpet.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Between the Tom Ford suit and Roger Dubuls watch, we'd say the American Idol judge looks like a million bucks.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Before accepting the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award, the country singer and his wife pose for happy photographers.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
She's here! The American Idol winner and her husband are #CoupleGoals while walking the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
White hot! The Voice alumna turns heads for all the right reasons in Las Vegas.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
"#ACMawards Meet Los Hermanos Inc. Excited to share tonight with my bro @jayhernandez001, yo Jay.. let's keep meeting like this..." the presenter shared on Instagram before the red carpet fun began.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
It looks like we have another red hot look on the country singer who is in town with hubby Eric Decker.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Country music royalty has arrived and it's another win in the fashion department.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Female Artist of the Year nominee wows in Custom Christian Siriano thanks to her "edgy, elegant, sexy, confident" look from celebrity stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer. As for Ryan, he looks pretty darn handsome in his Giorgio Armani suit.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
One night, the singer is meeting The Bachelor's Colton Underwood. The next? She's stepping onto the carpet in Emil Couture.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Looking sharp, dude! The "Heaven" singer may just win Single of the Year thanks to his huge hit.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
You just never know who you will see at country music's party of the year!
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Want to know what the Male Artist of the Year nominee does before the red carpet? According to Instagram, it's all about dancing.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
He may not be a country music artist, but the A-list performer wouldn't turn down a night of celebrating talented singers.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Just one day after performing at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "Eyes on You" singer dresses up in a handsome suit.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Before heading on tour with Carrie Underwood, Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne stop in Las Vegas.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Looking sharp, you guys! The Group of the Year nominee celebrate another big year in their career.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
In between her Las Vegas residency at the PALMS Casino Resort, the co-lead singer of Lady Antebellum enjoys an evening out with the country music community.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The New Female Artist of the Year nominee wows in her latest Las Vegas look.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The hostess with the mostess has arrived in what may just be one of many outfits for the evening.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Before the show even starts, the band has a reason to celebrate: They won New Duo or Group of the Year!
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The "90s Country" singer shows off his unique style outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
An all black outfit has never looked better on the "All on Me" singer.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
It's date night for the American Idol star and his wife who happily pose for photos together.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
T.J Osborne and John Osborne may just win big for Duo of the Year.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
After enjoying a visit to Top Golf with Chris Lane, Cole Swindell and more musicians, the country singer arrives to the star-studded event.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
"Let's do this @acmawards," the New Female Artist of the Year nominee shared on Instagram while giving credit to her glam squad.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Fresh off of his performance at the Coastal Country Jam in Huntington Beach, Calif., the "My Girl" singer shows off his signature style.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
He may be a "Small Town Boy," but this country singer is a big star at country music's party of the year.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
In between performing at his Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, the Backstreet Boys member prepares to enjoy a night of country.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Before hitting the road with Carrie Underwood for a massive tour, the country music duo prepares for a special night in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The man behind big hits like "Whisky Glasses" and "Up Down" is ready to rock in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
After makeup artist Terri Apanasewicz delivers some final touches, this country singer is ready to walk!
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Date night done right! The "Take Back Home Girl" singer brings his girlfriend to the award show.
REX/Shutterstock
Can you feel the love? The newly engaged couple has a whole lot of fun posing for photographers in their fashionable outfits. Carly is wearing Jason Grech and jewels by Dionea Orcini.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Vocalists Chris Lucas and Preston Brust celebrate their Duo of the Year nomination thanks to their hits "Feels Like a Party" and "Brothers."
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Cowboy hat? Check! Cowboy boots? You bet! Must be time for the 2019 ACM Awards.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The music legend has arrived!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Cute couple alert!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Curtis Rempel and Brad Rempel have a big reason to celebrate in Las Vegas! They are nominated for New Duo or Group of the Year
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Between his recent engagement and new album Turning Point, this country singer has lots to be smiling about tonight.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The "Take It From Me" singer looks handsome in his navy blue suit while outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
REX/ShutterstockEthan Miller/Getty Images
The country singer and his fiancée are #CoupleGoals while posing for photographers.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Whether it's a baseball cap or a cowboy hat, this is the award show to wear one.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
"#ACMAWARDS Carpet Ready," the TV and radio host shared on Instagram before walking the carpet in Las Vegas.
Don't forget! The 2019 ACM Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
