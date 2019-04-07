PDA alert!
Colton Underwood and girlfriend Cassie Randolph, winner of his 23rd season of The Bachelor, could not keep their hands or lips off each other during a night out in Las Vegas on Saturday. The two partied at the JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA Resort & Casino.
The arrived at midnight with a group of friends, including headlining performer Dee Jay Silver, Jimmie Allen, LOCASH and Shannon Ford and boyfriend John Gurney, who star on the E! reality show Very Cavallari.
Twinning in black, Underwood and Randolph were spotted getting cozy at the VIP table of the DJ booth and dancing to Lil Jon's "Outta Your Mind" and other tracks. The two were in great spirits, and were seen smiling, laughing, kissing, hugging and taking selfies throughout the night, a source told E! News.
The source said that at 1:30 a.m., the couple appeared onstage and Silver gave the couple a shout out. Underwood grabbed the mic and said, "What's up Vegas!" He and Randolph then danced together on the stage for a bit, laughing the whole time. Underwood then helped Randolph off the stage.
The two also mingled and took photos with fans and talked about how excited they are to attend the ACM awards on Sunday. Underwood and Randolph left the club at 2 a.m., holding hands, and then stopped for some pizza at the Five50 pizza bar before calling it a night, the source said.
See photos of Underwood and Randolph on their romantic night out in Las Vegas.
Underwood had revealed on the season finale of The Bachelor that he and Randolph were together and "in love." The two said that while they don't live together, they have discussed getting engaged. They declined comment about whether Underwood, the show's first admitted virgin, and Randolph have had sex.