Scheana Marie Throws Shade at Lindsay Lohan's Reality Show

Scheana Marie thinks Lindsay Lohan's new reality show is so not fetch.

Page Six asked the 33-year-old star of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules in Las Vegas on Friday for her thoughts on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which debuted in MTV in January.

She responded with an eye roll and said the Mean Girls actress' series is "trying to be Vanderpump Rules," the outlet reported.

"My friend Kailah [Casillas] was on it and I watched her episodes, but other than that, it's boring," Scheana said. "It's never going to be Vanderpump Rules because it was cast—our show is so good because it's organic; we're real friends. We've all known each other for a decade plus."

Page Six said that when asked if her cast mates also think Lindsay's show sucks, Scheana said, "Everyone."

The actress has not responded to the reality star's comments.