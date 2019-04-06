Scheana Marie Throws Shade at Lindsay Lohan's Reality Show

Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sat., 6 Apr. 2019 12:53 PM
Getty Images
Scheana Marie thinks Lindsay Lohan's new reality show is so not fetch.
Page Six asked the 33-year-old star of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules in Las Vegas on Friday for her thoughts on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, which debuted in MTV in January.
She responded with an eye roll and said the Mean Girls actress' series is "trying to be Vanderpump Rules," the outlet reported.
"My friend Kailah [Casillas] was on it and I watched her episodes, but other than that, it's boring," Scheana said. "It's never going to be Vanderpump Rules because it was cast—our show is so good because it's organic; we're real friends. We've all known each other for a decade plus."
Page Six said that when asked if her cast mates also think Lindsay's show sucks, Scheana said, "Everyone."
The actress has not responded to the reality star's comments.
Scheana make her remarks at the opening of the KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
She attended the event with two girlfriends and a guy, who were spotted dining and drinking together at the hotel's Greene St. Kitchen restaurant. They are all laughing and drinking.
Other celebrity guests included The Hills: New Beginnings cast mates Audrina Patridge and Mischa Barton, who were seen dancing to Skrillex and cuddling on a daybed in a cabana at the club. Rapper Travis Scott performed at the event, appearing on two stages. The reality stars were seen dancing to his music by the DJ booth.
"I hope you guys are all as drunk as I am!" he told the crowd.
Other stars spotted at the Palms on Friday included Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Machine Gun Kelly and married couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
—Reporting by Amanda Williams
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?