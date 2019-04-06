Brandi, who says she dated Wade for 10 years, said in the new documentary that her ex "has always been a bit of an opportunist," adding, "and he kind of gets it, I'm going to say, I feel comfortable saying this, he gets this from his mother, and he knows how to position himself into different situations that will benefit him in a financial way."

"He's saying that he was in a relationship with my uncle, that they were in love, and that they were having a relationship, if you will," she said. "He's saying that my uncle kept him from women, which is not true. We were just talking about how my uncle put us together. It would discredit the things that he's trying to claim, and I find it fascinating that he thinks he's able to just erase 10 years of his life."

She said that if she were to talk to Wade, she would "confront him about his lies," adding, "I would tell him to stop lying. I'm not curious as to why he's doing it. He needs to stop. I don't care what his reasoning is, as far as trying to be relevant, desperate for money, whatever it is, these lies needs to stop and it's not OK. This man, my uncle took care of him and did very well by him and his family, and he knows that."

Wade and Safechuck have not responded to the comments made in the Neverland Firsthand documentary.