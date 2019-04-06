Farrah Abraham Shares Video of Her Getting Butt Injections Again

Instagram / Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham wants to reiterate that her butt is not real, but it is spectacular.
The 27-year-old former Teen Mom star posted on her Instagram page on Friday night a video of her getting butt injections at a Las Vegas clinic to get her body "Coachella ready."
Farrah has gotten such injections before, a year ago, to be exact. That time, she drew controversy for allowing her then-9-year-old daughter Sophia Laurent Abraham watch the procedure. The little girl is not seen or heard in Farrah's latest video.
Wearing a light brown bikini, Farrah was all smiles and pouted for the camera as she lay on her stomach while registered nurse Melanie Speed of Flawless Aesthetics injected her buttocks with a dermal filler, then massaged them.
"FLAWLESS FRIDAY @flawlessvegas OUR 1 YEAR BOOTY ANNIVERSARY #coachella ready! The master in booties! Another badass year! To all the boss's out there remember Beauty Brains Badass 4K booty challenge," Farrah wrote, adding, "@flawlessvegas BEAUTY BRAINS BOOTY."
The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place over the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.
Farrah has been open about her plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, and she's had quite a few of them. She has in the past admitted to getting lip fillers, breast augmentations, a nose job, and a chin implant, which she has since had removed. In 2017, she documented her vaginal rejuvenation procedure.
"My lady parts are loving it," she later told E! News.
Several weeks ago, Farrah said on the Hollywood Pipeline podcast, "I regret not getting more [plastic surgery]. I always say it's better to prevent when you're younger than when you're older and you've let yourself go."