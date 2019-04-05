Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 5:02 PM
Netflix
Well hello, Nicholas Scratch.
Part two of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has officially made its debut, and Sabrina's love life has officially taken quite the turn. Harvey was nice and all, but have you seen Nicholas Scratch…'s magic skills?
Even Satan got in on the love triangle/love square as he taunted Sabrina with both her former boyfriend and her potential new boyfriend, and there's even an entire episode where the teen witches and warlocks are forced to match up and spend the night together, because of course there is.
Basically, while Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) explored things with Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) the warlock, Harvey (Ross Lynch) moved on with Roz (Jaz Sinclair), making for one heck of an awkward school dance.
When we talked to EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa after the release of Part 1, he said that while Sabrina and Harvey would have a tough time recovering from what they went through (she resurrected his dead brother to disastrous results), they're not over over.
"I will say genuinely, in Sabrina, I am really torn because I love Sabrina and Harvey together but I'm really intrigued by Nick and Sabrina being together," he said. "I really like that they're so different. I hope that Harvey and Sabrina have a chance. I mean they're definitely end game in the comics. Yeah, their story is not quite done, I wouldn't say."
Kiernan Shipka had kind of a similar sentiment when E! News visited the set in Vancouver.
"Obviously, Sabrina has this love for Harvey that will never go away, but at the same time, she's a young girl and she wants to have fun, and Nick is hot and awesome and she loves him in many ways," Shipka told reporters on set. "I think that they're really fun partners in crime in the second season."
Plus, she went on to explain, it helped to have a warlock in her corner for her fight against Satan/the patriarchy.
Netflix
"I think Nick is one of the few witches or warlocks that believes in her and that has her back and that doesn't look down on her and think less of her because of whatever," she said, with "whatever" likely referring to the ever-present fact that she's only half-witch.
"I think their relationship really compliments each other well, what with Sabrina taking on this darker edge and her witchy side," Leatherwood said. "Nick's really privy to that world and is a good partner as far as all that goes. And the affection that Nick had for her in season one or all the chemistry and feelings that he felt for her, he's just starting to kind of dive into and explore what love is."
As Nick tells Sabrina, he's never been with a mortal or a half-mortal before, and he knows very little about that world or how mortals fall in love.
"I don't know necessarily if witches and warlocks can't fall in love, I just think that's not what they know," Leatherwood said. "They know lust and passion. That's a really beautiful thing that Nick is curious about."
Sabrina is learning about the ways of the witches and warlocks when it comes to sexuality, which is something she hasn't explored for herself very much, at least in that way, but she never had any plans to fully join in on those orgies she walked in on in part one.
"Clearly, Sabrina sometimes feels like a fish out of water," Shipka said. "I think, at the end of the day, it's about her finding her balance and her true self. Sabrina really, to be quite honest, never pretends to be someone that she's not. That's what I kind of love about her. At the end of the day, she's not conforming. She's just finding herself and sometimes she goes far in one direction or the other, but at the end of the day, she's not trying to please anyone."
Roz and Harvey, on the other hand, don't come from different worlds, and have known each other for years, and now have the chance to discover all that they have in common.
"With Sabrina out of the picture, I think they've realized that they've always been really good friends, and they've always had a good connection, and that they quite like each other, and they bond over just kind of being mortals and being on the outside of the magic world," Lynch said.
"It kind of was a surprise, like the way that they wrote it for both of the characters," Sinclair said. "But in my opinion, it's just a really lovely coming together, and those scenes are always so much fun to shoot on set, and it almost feels like a little bit of an older version of Roz and Harvey come together, because their relationship dynamic is just so different than Sabrina and Harvey."
Netflix
Sinclair said it was really important to her to keep Roz and Sabrina's friendship first, and Roz does go to ask Sabrina's permission before she goes to the dance with Harvey.
"For me, as far as the sisterhood is concerned, having that conversation first was a really important part, so it doesn't feel like Roz is stealing ya man, you know?"
While Sabrina and Roz were already best friends, Harvey and Nick were growing into "frenemies," as Leatherwood said.
"Nick definitely has some questions about [Harvey] still and is kind of weary of Harvey's presence when it comes around, but also kind of has a liking for him as well, in a way where he was able to experience this thing that's love as well with Sabrina, and there's this fascination that Nick has for that too," Leatherwood said. "So he's not like his enemy, and he's not like his friend or something. He's like his frenemy, in a way. It's kind of in between."
From Lynch's perspective, there's a lot less friend in there.
"There's a lot of animosity towards them, but I think that's literally just because—even though Harvey's with Roz and he does love Roz, he did love Sabrina at one point in time, and Nick's very well aware of that and obviously now he loves Sabrina. So there's always a bit of friction between them because of that," he said, though just to be clear, the animosity does not extend to Leatherwood.
"I really like working with Gavin," he added. "Gavin's my homie."
Sabrina and Harvey might normally be endgame, but we gotta say, we're really into this love square.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina streams on Netflix.
