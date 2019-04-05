Game of Thrones may have lasted eight years and cost millions and millions of dollars and employed thousands of people, but its best lasting legacy might just be the friendships it created along the way.

Specifically, we're talking about Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who took their sisterly bond as Arya and Sansa Stark off screen to become BFFS IRL.

"It was like one big elaborate thing to find me a best friend. This whole show!" Williams joked at the season eight premiere. "I'm kidding. It's been incredible. To have a friend like that on something as wild as this is just like a godsend, really."