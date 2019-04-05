Bill Cosby's Attorney Fires Back After Settling of Defamation Case

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 11:55 AM

  Share
  • Tweet
Bill Cosby

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bill Cosby's attorney has released a statement following the settlement of a lawsuit against the former TV star.

Back in 2014, seven women sued Cosby, accusing him of defamation after they publicly shared their sexual assault allegations against him. In 2015, Cosby filed a countersuit against the women for defamation.

On Friday, an attorney for the women, Joseph Cammarata, announced that they have settled their case and they seek to dismiss the lawsuit. In court documents, filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts and obtained by NBC News on Friday, Cammarata told the court that the case was settled and wrote in the documents, "Each Plaintiff is satisfied with the settlement."

Read

Bill Cosby's Legal Team Seeks to Overturn Prison Sentence

However, in a statement to E! News, Cosby's attorney states, "Mr. Cosby did not settle any cases with anyone. He is not paying anything to anyone, and he is still pursuing his counterclaims. AIG decided to settle these cases, without the knowledge, permission and/or consent of Mr. Cosby. Mr. Cosby vehemently denies the allegations brought against him in these defamation suits and he maintains his innocence."

Attorney Cammarata also stated in a separate motion on Friday that they expect to file for summary judgment on several grounds for Cosby's countersuit involving the same women, seeking for the case brought by Cosby to be dismissed.

