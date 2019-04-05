Vans Honors David Bowie With a Limited Collection

David Bowie is a music legend that truly needs no introduction. His art lives on in our hearts and his legacy of innovation and reinvention will live on forever, truth be told. To do you one better, though, Vans just dropped a Bowie-inspired collection of apparel and accessories that is so on-point, you'll want every single piece for yourself. Vans even made toddler sneakers for your mini-me.

The capsule collection includes standout pieces, each style designed to represent remarkable moments from the Aladdin Sane and Ziggy Stardust album covers to the Serious Moonlight tour.

It just came out today, so keep scrolling and grab yours before it sells out!