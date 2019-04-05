Vans Honors David Bowie With a Limited Collection

David Bowie is a music legend that truly needs no introduction. His art lives on in our hearts and his legacy of innovation and reinvention will live on forever, truth be told. To do you one better, though, Vans just dropped a Bowie-inspired collection of apparel and accessories that is so on-point, you'll want every single piece for yourself. Vans even made toddler sneakers for your mini-me.

The capsule collection includes standout pieces, each style designed to represent remarkable moments from the Aladdin Sane and Ziggy Stardust album covers to the Serious Moonlight tour.

It just came out today, so keep scrolling and grab yours before it sells out!

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans x David Bowie

Ziggy Stardust Sk8-Hi Platform

Remember Bowie's over-the-top fabulous alter-ego Ziggy Stardust? These babies pay homage to that.

BUY IT: $80 at Vans

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans x David Bowie

Aladdin Sane T-Shirt

Who wouldn't want to sport this iconic image on their everyday tee?

BUY IT: $30 at Vans

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans x David Bowie

Serious Moonlight Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

We're seriously lusting after this Serious Moonlight long-sleeve T-shirt.

BUY IT: $35 at Vans

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans x David Bowie

Space Oddity Era Lace-Ups

You know "Space Oddity" as Bowie's first single from 1969 and these bright lace-ups mimic the album cover art.

BUY IT: $70 at Vans

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans x David Bowie

Aladdin Sane Old Skool Lace-Ups

These Old Skool sneaks are dedicated to the legend's Aladdin Sane album, whith that iconic red and blue lightning bolt (finished with Vans' Sidestripe).

BUY IT: $70 at Vans

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans x David Bowie

Hunky Dory Slip-Ons

And these yellow slip-ons come from the coat he wore on the Hunky Dory album.

BUY IT: $70 at Vans

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans x David Bowie

Bowie Toddler Sk8-Hi Zip and Old School V

We'll take either of these (along with everything else in the collection).

BUY IT: $50 (Sk8-Hi Zip) and $45 (Sk8-Hi Zip) at Vans

