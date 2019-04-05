Why Elisabeth Moss Now Keeps Her Love Life Private

Elisabeth Moss is not single, but she's also not going to tell you who she's dating.

The 36-year-old Emmy-winning Handmaid's Tale actress revealed to Marie Claire in a May 2019 cover interview that she has a boyfriend.

"I learned you just don't talk about it," she added. "Who really gives a s--t whether or not I'm dating anyone? I hate to put that importance on it. I cringe a little."

The actress noted that she likes attending Toronto Raptors basketball and Toronto Maple Leafs hockey games in Canada, where The Handmaid's Tale is filmed.

"I go with a special someone who also likes the Raptors and the Leafs," she said. "He shall remain nameless."