John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 9:04 AM
John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back—and Jessica Biel is here for it.
The 38-year-old singer showed off his dance moves during Thursday night's Man of the Woods Tour stop in Grand Rapids, Mich.
While performing his hits on the Van Andel Arena stage, the former 'N Sync member spotted his wife in the audience and did a few pelvic thrusts in her direction. The actress was clearly a fan of his little routine and was all smiles.
"GIMME," she wrote alongside footage of the incident on Instagram.
That wasn't the only intimate moment the couple shard on the tour. Just a few days ago Timberlake shared photos of his wife playfully grabbing his butt backstage.
"Get some, @jessicabiel," he captioned the shot.
"Got some," she cheekily replied.
Biel also shared a picture of herself giving her main man a smooch back in February.
"I cherish those cheeks and everything else about you, baby," she wrote alongside the photo.
Of course, the PDA shouldn't surprise their fans. After all, the two have gushed over each other several times on social media and at events.
"My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met," he wrote in a birthday tribute. "You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can't wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz."
The Thursday concert was one Timberlake's rescheduled shows. The 10-time Grammy winner postponed a number of performances due to bruised vocal chords.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?