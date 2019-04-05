You Have to Hear Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Remix

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 6:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Billy Rae Cyrus, Lil Nas X

Instagram

You've never heard "Old Town Road" performed like this before.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus gave music fans an epic surprise on Thursday when they dropped a remix of the viral song.

They also shared photos and videos of themselves recording the hit.

"BILLY F--KIN RAY!!!" Lil Nas X captioned one photo. 

Lil Nas X released the original version back in December, and the tune's rap and country combination won fans over. In fact, Rolling Stone reported it was on Billboard's cross-genre Hot 100 chart, the Country Songs chart and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at the same time. However, Billboard told the magazine that, upon further review, the artist's song did not merit inclusion on its country chart—causing a bit of controversy.

"I believe whenever you're trying something new, it's always going to get some kind of bad reception," the 19-year-old star told Time. "For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that."

Read

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Through the Years: From Childhood to Wedding Day Father-Daughter Moments

However, it looks like Cyrus is standing behind him.

"Been watching everything going on with OTR," Cyrus wrote on Instagram yesterday. "When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me 'Take this as a compliment' means you're doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!"

 

 

Watch the videos to hear the song.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Billy Ray Cyrus , Music , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wendy Williams

Watch Wendy Williams' Emotional PSA on Drug Addiction: ''Don't Be Ashamed''

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Has a New Job: All the Details on Her Empowering Role

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones: Our Favorite Theories Heading Into the Final Season

Don't Be Tardy, Kim Zolciak

It's Time for Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Record Another Song, But One Thing Stands in Her Way

Hannah Brown, The Bachelor

The Bachelorette Trailer Strips Hannah Brown of Everything Viewers Know About Her

Seth Rogen, Knocked Up

Seth Rogen Shares the Hilarious Story of How He Prepared for Knocked Up

Kit Harington, The Tonight Show

Find Out Whether These Game of Thrones Spoilers Are Real Based on Kit Harington's Inability to Wink

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.