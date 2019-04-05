Kim Zolciak Biermann's issues with small spaces is well known, but her claustrophobia may stand in the way of her next song.

In the exclusive Don't Be Tardy… sneak peek below, Kim's getting ready to record another song, "Wig," but she can't bring herself to get into the booth.

"We're going to go there together, me and you, to begin with. I'm not standing in here by my f—king self," a nervous Kim says in the clip below.

"I mean, I'm all about taking 40 by the balls, but when these balls are in a very small studio, like, f—k that. I'm not trying to do all this," she says in a confessional.