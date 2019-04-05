Kit Harington can emote like nobody's business, he's proven that during the eight seasons of Game of Thrones. However, there's one thing he can't do, apparently, which is wink. And Jimmy Fallon used that lack of talent to get some Game of Thrones scoop on The Tonight Show.

Fallon showed Harington photos and quizzed him on what was happening, and asked him to confirm spoilers from the trailers released by HBO. A wink meant yes, a blink meant no. But Harington's winks are blinks so…Yeah.