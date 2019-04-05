Don't mess up his tempo, Chanyeol of EXO wants you to know that he's working harder than ever before.

Since EXO's explosive debut in 2012, the K-pop boy band has had a meteoric rise to the top with hits such as "Growl", "Monster" and "Call Me Baby", to name a few. While the spotlight has been trained on the group for a good seven years, Chanyeol has managed to stand out with his charming personality, killer rap verses and insanely fit physique. EXO-Ls (as the band's fandom is called) constantly fawn over his height (the singer stands at 1.86m tall!), his symmetrical features and swoon at the sound of his deep voice, but you don't need to take our word for it: Just last December, Chanyeol officially became the most followed celebrity on Instagram in South Korea, beating out Big Bang's G-Dragon, who has claimed the top spot since 2014.

In spite of the constant attention, Chanyeol still strikes one as the shy, wide-eyed boy next door, as he sits opposite us on the beige coloured sofas in Prada's private salon for our interview. He was in Singapore for Prada's spring/summer 2019 party, and we sat down for an exclusive chat with the K-pop idol about his biggest career highlights, changes since his debut and his fashion must-haves at the moment.