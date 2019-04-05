Seungri is Now Being Investigated for Destruction of Evidence

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 2:43 AM
Yesterday, on 4 April, the police began questioning Seungri on the new allegations of destroying evidence. This new wave of interrogation was sparked after a witness allegedly reported some evidence regarding the Burning Sun case being destroyed.
The police also found out that the singer had reportedly asked members of the now infamous Kakao Talk group chat to change their phones after the scandal was revealed to the public. They believe that this allegedly happened on 26 February this year, when the news outlets revealed the contents of the chat that suggested prostitution.
Seungri will be questioned on whether he ordered the members of the group chat to replace their phones with the intention of destroying evidence. It is important to note that all but one member of the group chat submitted a new phone to the police. When asked about the chat logs from 2015, the members all claim that they do not remember what was in them as it was too long ago for them to recall.
Police reported that Seungri had allegedly asked the members of the group chat if they had chat logs from 2015 before saying, "Change the cell phones you are using right now because a mandatory police investigation could happen."
This is consistent with Choi Jong-Hoon's testimony in which he said, "Seungri said to change my phone."
South Korean news outlets consulted lawyer, Joo Young-Geul on the likeliness of Seungri being booked for this specific charge and he had this to say on the matter,
"In this case, it may be difficult to punish Seungri for destroying evidence. If it is discovered that Choi Jong-Hoon, Yoo In-Suk, or any of the chatroom members got rid of their cell phones to protect themselves instead of covering up Seungri's misdeeds, then the law would not apply to Seungri as it does not constitute the destruction of evidence."
Seungri is currently charged with soliciting prostitutes, distribution of illicit hidden camera content, violating the Food and Sanitation Act and embezzling of funds. If he is charged by the police for destruction of evidence, this would bring up his total number of criminal charges against Seungri to five.
Furthermore, if it is proven that Seungri is guilty of the latter charge, the court is likely to view the destruction of evidence as a sign of guilt or an attempt to escape punishment.
