Seungri is Now Being Investigated for Destruction of Evidence

Yesterday, on 4 April, the police began questioning Seungri on the new allegations of destroying evidence. This new wave of interrogation was sparked after a witness allegedly reported some evidence regarding the Burning Sun case being destroyed.

The police also found out that the singer had reportedly asked members of the now infamous Kakao Talk group chat to change their phones after the scandal was revealed to the public. They believe that this allegedly happened on 26 February this year, when the news outlets revealed the contents of the chat that suggested prostitution.

Seungri will be questioned on whether he ordered the members of the group chat to replace their phones with the intention of destroying evidence. It is important to note that all but one member of the group chat submitted a new phone to the police. When asked about the chat logs from 2015, the members all claim that they do not remember what was in them as it was too long ago for them to recall.