BTS, EXO and GOT7 Nominated at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 12:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EXO, BTS, GOT7

Getty Images/Twitter

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are happening on 1 May in Las Vegas this year, and they have just released their nomination list. 

With the meteoric rise of K-pop in Western markets, it's no surprise that we see some of the biggest K-pop bands making it into the nominations list. Big Hit Entertainment's BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, nabbed themselves two nominations, one for "Top Duo/Group" and "Top Social Artist". 

In the "Top Duo/Group" category, BTS will be going head to head with artists such as Imagine Dragons, Panic! At The Disco and Maroon 5. Meanwhile in the "Top Social Artist" category, BTS will be pit against a mix of Western artists and other K-pop bands, namely SM Entertainment's EXO and JYP Entertainment's GOT7. 

Read

Which BTS Song Best Describes Your Star Sign?

The "Top Social Artist" category is particularly special as it is one of the few fan-voted categories in the Billboard Music Awards, meaning avid fans can make a difference in helping their favourite artists win. BTS won this category last year and took home the trophy, this time though they will be facing stiff competition with the aforementioned K-pop boy groups in the list as well as artists such as Ariana Grande and Louis Tomlinson

As K-pop fever hits the US, it's good to note that this is not the first time that a South Korean artist is nominated for the Billboard Music Awards nor is it the first time that a K-pop artist has taken home a trophy.

PSY's viral "Gangnam Style" took the world by storm and won a Billboard Music Award for the category "Top Streaming Song" in 2013. That year, PSY was nominated in a total of five categories including "Top New Artist", "Top Rap Artist" and "Top Dance Song".

He was the first K-pop artist to ever win a trophy at the Billboard Music Awards and amazing bands like BTS, EXO and GOT7 are making sure that it won't be the last! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Korean singers , Asia , BTS , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS, Bangtan Boys

Which BTS Song Best Describes Your Star Sign?

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Claps Back at Gigi Hadid Haters: ''Leave Her the F—k Alone''

Karamo Brown Hollywood Medium 407

Karamo Brown's Late Friend Jokes About "How Handsome" He Is From the Other Side

Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines

Abby Huntsman and Sara Haines Open Up About Their Postpartum Depression and It's Refreshingly Honest

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson ''Could Definitely'' Get Engaged Soon

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Morocco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Rare Photo From 2017 Botswana Trip

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Straddles Travis Scott in Sexy Vacation Photos

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.