BTS, EXO and GOT7 Nominated at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards are happening on 1 May in Las Vegas this year, and they have just released their nomination list.

With the meteoric rise of K-pop in Western markets, it's no surprise that we see some of the biggest K-pop bands making it into the nominations list. Big Hit Entertainment's BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, nabbed themselves two nominations, one for "Top Duo/Group" and "Top Social Artist".

In the "Top Duo/Group" category, BTS will be going head to head with artists such as Imagine Dragons, Panic! At The Disco and Maroon 5. Meanwhile in the "Top Social Artist" category, BTS will be pit against a mix of Western artists and other K-pop bands, namely SM Entertainment's EXO and JYP Entertainment's GOT7.