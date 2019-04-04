Watch: BLACKPINK's Kill This Love MV is Finally Here!

BLACKPINK is back in your area! The hugely popular South Korean girl group made their official comeback last night with the release of their "Kill This Love" music video that dropped at 12 midnight KST last night.

The beat-heavy, brass-blaring track is one of the girl group's catchiest songs to date and shows off the powerful vocals of each member, accompanied by the eye catching choreography that the girls are known for.

Visually, it draws on the military elements teased in their Instagram posts and the trailer they released earlier this week: Think Lara Croft meets Sucker Punch in a futuristic setting with a dash of feminine glamour thrown in for good measure. Particularly memorable scenes include Jennie floating down from heaven in a hugely feathered gown, Jisoo wearing a gorgeous sculptural headpiece that resembles a water splash, Rosé in a glittering head accessory while firing a flaming arrow, and Lisa's as stunning blonde spitting verses.