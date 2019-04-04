Watch: BLACKPINK's Kill This Love MV is Finally Here!

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 4 Apr. 2019 7:44 PM
BLACKPINK is back in your area! The hugely popular South Korean girl group made their official comeback last night with the release of their "Kill This Love" music video that dropped at 12 midnight KST last night.
The beat-heavy, brass-blaring track is one of the girl group's catchiest songs to date and shows off the powerful vocals of each member, accompanied by the eye catching choreography that the girls are known for.
Visually, it draws on the military elements teased in their Instagram posts and the trailer they released earlier this week: Think Lara Croft meets Sucker Punch in a futuristic setting with a dash of feminine glamour thrown in for good measure. Particularly memorable scenes include Jennie floating down from heaven in a hugely feathered gown, Jisoo wearing a gorgeous sculptural headpiece that resembles a water splash, Rosé in a glittering head accessory while firing a flaming arrow, and Lisa's as stunning blonde spitting verses.
The music video has since broken the record of being the fastest EP to hit 10 million views on YouTube. Korean news site Soompi reports that the girl group's video took a mere four hours and 13 minutes to hit the milestone, beating out BTS' "IDOL" by three minutes.
The quartet's fourth mini album was announced in late March and it was later announced that the album would have five songs, including the title track.
Watch the music video below:
