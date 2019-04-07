Truth: When it's warm-weather season, all we want is to be tan.

Here's what we mean: Suddenly you're buying sundresses, denim cutoffs and other skin-bearing pieces for music festivals like Coachella, Stagecoach and beyond. But back to that skin-bearing part. It's significantly less fun sporting these cute looks when you're feeling like your pastiest self. Enter: self-tanner.

Yes, tanning at home can be tricky, and there are so many options. Lots of products on the market aren't great, but there are some standouts. Trust us, we're self-tanner crazy over here and we have tried all of them. Basically, we're experts and these eight are top performers that pass our test.