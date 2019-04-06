Leopard, Cheetah and Snake Print Fashion for Festivals

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 6 Apr. 2019 3:00 AM
We love festival season, because when it comes to fashion, anything goes.
The bolder the better, and that's exactly why we have such a soft spot for animal-print everything this time of year. You can go with a classic leopard print, something you'll very likely wear again after your festival high has come and gone. Or you go extra trendy with a pair of printed neon biker shorts. You can also just do a cute red day dress if you're trying to keep it low-key. We're just saying you have options galore when it comes to the animal-print situation.
We're into it. Are you into it?
Our advice: Sport this skirt with a bikini top and call it a day.
This low-cut snakeskin top would look excellent paired with pleather shorts.
Elevate your Coachella outfit with a mini heel is a fab snake print.
Is it just us or are these snow leopard print cutoffs actually pretty low-key?
This holographic snakeskin bag looks way more expensive than it is.
These booties are the ideal festival footwear.
We're here for this pink take on the zebra print.
This red-hot button-front dress is ideal for a day party.
This no-fuss crop top plays well with skirts, shorts and is best when layered.
Bum bags are festival staples, and this leopard one is insanely affordable.
Neon cycling shorts will have you looking your trendiest.
A snakeskin headband is exactly the right way to top off you festival 'fit.
We're here for a leopard bodysuit we can wear well into the summer season.
This flat sandal in a subtle snakeskin will go with all your festival 'fits.
A sassy leopard mini skirt in bright green says festival-ready to us!
This cutout dress is sexy and cute at the same time.
This casual button-up can be easily dressed up or down.
