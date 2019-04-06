Leopard, Cheetah and Snake Print Fashion for Festivals

We love festival season, because when it comes to fashion, anything goes.

The bolder the better, and that's exactly why we have such a soft spot for animal-print everything this time of year. You can go with a classic leopard print, something you'll very likely wear again after your festival high has come and gone. Or you go extra trendy with a pair of printed neon biker shorts. You can also just do a cute red day dress if you're trying to keep it low-key. We're just saying you have options galore when it comes to the animal-print situation.

We're into it. Are you into it?