Miranda Lambert is ready to make a big announcement, and fans are freaking out!

"Smirk face emoji," the 35-year-old country star cheekily teases on social media, alongside a short video. The brief clip features a lit up sign that reads "coming soon" in black. However, fans quickly noticed the letter G was displayed in a hot pink color.

Because of Lambert's cryptic post, she sent her followers into a frenzy over the possibility of announcing new music or... a pregnancy.

"What's coming new music or baby????? Got to know," one follower commented on the "Vice" singer's Instagram post. "i can't decide if I'm more excited for a tour, new music or a baby," another chimed in.

"why am I hoping this is a baby somehow," one fan wishes. However, one follower's comment perfectly sums up everyone's emotions. "IM LITERALLY SOBBING OVER A LIT UP SIGN."

This isn't the first time Miranda has surprised her fans with exciting news.