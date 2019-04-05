Try Not to Melt Over Thomas Rhett's Most Adorable Dad Moments

Spotted: an adorable dad.

Thomas Rhett is a Grammy-nominated musician, a doting husband and a sweet father to his two daughters, Ada James Akins and Willa Gray Akins.

As he famously sang in his track, "Life Changes," "I remember the day I told my Daddy and Mama you're gonna have a grandkid, yep from Uganda/That's right, we're adopting and she is the cutest little girl that you've ever seen/Well I was wrapping my head around being a dad, a bigger wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we'd had/Now Lauren's showin', got one on the way/Yeah that's two under two, hey, what can I say?"

"Life changes (yes it does) and I wouldn't change it for the world," the song concludes—and fans wouldn't change it either because Rhett has emerged as one of Hollywood's most beloved dads.