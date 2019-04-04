Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
What a cast this is turning out to be!
Netflix's sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before has added two new faces, including Holland Taylor and Sarayu Blue, and will also be welcoming back Madeleine Arthur as Lara Jean's best friend Chris.
Taylor will play Stormy, the grandmother of John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) who becomes a friend to Lara Jean (Lana Condor).
"Y'all keep asking me who's playing Stormy—now I can finally tell you! It's the legendary Holland Taylor! We are so blessed," Jenny Han, author of the books the movies are based on, said on Twitter.
Holland's partner Sarah Paulson echoed that sentiment on Twitter with an adorable, "Blessed INDEED!"
Blue, who most recently starred in her own NBC series I Feel Bad, will play Trina, a neighbor of the Covey family who becomes friendly with Dr. Covey (John Corbett).
It was recently announced that Ross Butler had also joined the cast, along with Jordan Fisher, who's playing John Ambrose, Lara Jean's fifth and final boy she loved and wrote a letter to.
Everything we know so far about the sequel can be found below!
Netflix
They're Back
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return or more adorable romance in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, based on the second book in the series P.S. I Still Love You, and which is currently filming. The announcement of the sequel was, of course, made in the form of a letter from Netflix.
"To All The Fans I've Loved Before, I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you, I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you.
The truth isn't always simple or straightforward—and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out...it's true. A To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix.
And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dream stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let's do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait!"
Hiro Ueno for Los Angeles Rams
The New John Ambrose
Jordan Fisher has joined the cast as John Ambrose, the boy from model UN who never responded to Lara Jean's letter. Fisher is a Disney Channel alum who won DWTS season 25 and recently starred as Mark in Fox's Rent Live, so maybe John Ambrose is a great dancer.
The Old John Ambrose
Guess we will just be disregarding this mid-credits scene during which John Ambrose arrived at Lara Jean's house with her letter in hand, but that's fine!
Netflix
Janel Parrish Returns
Lara Jean isn't going anywhere without her older sister Margot, who also currently stars in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists on Freeform.
Netflix
And So Do the Rest of the Coveys
John Corbett and Anna Cathcart will return as Lara Jean's dad, Dr. Covey, and little sister, Kitty.
Netflix
Ross Butler Joins
Because one internet heartthrob was not enough, and two was also not enough, 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler has joined the cast as Trevor Pike, childhood friend of Peter and Lara Jean.
Netflix
Chris Returns
Lara Jean's best friend, played by Madeleine Arthur, will officially be back.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Meet Stormy
Holland Taylor will play Stormy, the grandmother of John Ambrose McClaren and Lara Jean's friend.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Say Hello to Trina
Sarayu Blue will play Trina, a neighbor of the Coveys who gets close to Dr. Covey, at least if we're basing this off the books...
Netflix
New Director
Susan Johnson, who directed the first movie, is stepping back but will still serve as executive producer on the sequel. Michael Fimognari, who was director of photography on the first movie will now direct the second.
"Directing To All The Boys I've Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film," Johnson said in a statement. "Due to the timing of my other projects I won't be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean's story and being part of this franchise."
To All the Boys I've Loved Before streams on Netflix.