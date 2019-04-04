Everything We Know About Britney Spears' Wellness Treatment

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 4 Apr. 2019 11:54 AM
Britney Spears is "doing much better" after seeking inpatient treatment in a bid to "rejuvenate and rest," E! News has learned.
On Wednesday, it was reported that the 37-year-old pop star had checked herself into a mental health facility to help cope with her father's Jamie Spears' illness, months after he suffered a ruptured colon. Britney later wrote on Instagram, "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'" In January, the singer announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus.
"Britney decided to do this on her own," a source close Britney told E! News about her recent treatment. "It had a lot to do with the stress of her father, but both Jamie and Britney are doing much better. It's the hope that in the next week or so everything will be more stabilized, but she'll be at this wellness facility for a few weeks."
"She's already been there for a week," the source continued. "It's not a rehab for drugs or alcohol, not a place she formally checks into and begins a 'program,' per say. This place affords her the opportunity to rejuvenate and rest, it gives her the ability to recharge with some real peace and quiet, so she's taking a few weeks to do that."
Britney's loved ones have rallied behind her. Her mother Lynn Spears shared an inspirational post. Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari praised her on social media, writing on his Instagram Story, "It isn't weakness, it's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am." And her ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, "commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way," his attorney told ET.
"Her kids have already come to visit her at the wellness center," the source told E! News. "Their custody situation doesn't change much. They stay with Kevin some of the time and they also stay at Britney's home with a caregiver some of the time. She's still seeing all of her doctors and therapists, so nothing is that different, this is just a place where she can go to actually have peace and rest."
The source added that Britney's father "seems to be on the mend."
"Jamie is a strong person but his recovery took longer than he expected," the source said. "He seems to be getting better, just slowly. After Britney is done at the wellness center, her next move really depends on Jamie and how he's doing, so she'll assess that when the time comes."
Jamie became the conservator of Britney's business affairs after she suffered a personal meltdown in 2007 and helped revive her career. Last year, she embarked on a world tour and completed a four-year concert residency in Las Vegas, which made more than $137.7 million. Prior to her hiatus announcement, Britney was due to begin a new Las Vegas residency show in February.
