Jeff Bezos Finalizes Divorce From MacKenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos have finalized their divorce.

The Amazon CEO and his wife of 25 years, who first announced their split in January, took to social media to share the relationship update on Thursday.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends," MacKenzie wrote on Twitter. "Happy to be giving all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75 % of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next."