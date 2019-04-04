Jeff Bezos Finalizes Divorce From MacKenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos have finalized their divorce.
The Amazon CEO and his wife of 25 years, who first announced their split in January, took to social media to share the relationship update on Thursday.
"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends," MacKenzie wrote on Twitter. "Happy to be giving all of my interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, and 75 % of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next."
Jeff also posted a statement about the divorce on Twitter Thursday, writing, "I'm so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all. I'm grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents."
"In all our work together, MacKenzie's abilities have been on full display," he continued. "She has been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving, and as our futures unroll, I know I'll always be learning from her."
Back in January, Jeff took to social media to share a joint statement from the couple, explaining that they're going their separate ways.
"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," the statement began. "As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."
Shortly after the split announcement was made, reports started to surface about Jeff and his alleged relationship with former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.
E! News has reached out to Jeff and MacKenzie's attorneys for additional comment.