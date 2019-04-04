What would happen if a group of teenagers found themselves in their wealthy New England town without any adults? The Society, Netflix's new drama, would happen.

In the new series, teenagers are mysteriously transported to a version of their hometown, no parents in sight. At first their newfound freedom is fun…and then it turns dangerous. The teens struggle to figure out what happened to them, how they can get home and how to live in a world without order. Can they establish stability in this new world? Alliances will be necessary if they want to survive.