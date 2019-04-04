Roy Kim is Now An Official Suspect in the Secret Porn Scandal

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 4 Apr. 2019 2:46 AM
25-year-old South Korean singer, Roy Kim has been booked by the police for criminal charges of spreading illicit photos in a Kakao Talk group chat.
Just yesterday, the police revealed that Kim was allegedly a participant in one of Jung Joon-Young's Kakao Talk group chats, where members shared photos and videos of women taken without consent and in vulnerable situations. Kim was initially summoned for questioning as a witness in order for the police to determine if the singer had just seen the illicit photos and videos or if he had actively spread them.
Today, a representative of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency made a statement to say that Kim will be questioned as a suspect instead.
The following was the statement made:
"We booked and notified Roy Kim to be investigated for charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc by spreading illegally taken footage."
He went further to clarify that, "Singers Jeong Jinwoon, Kangin, Lee Jong Hyun, Yong Junhyung, and model Lee Chul Woo, who are being mentioned as participants of Jung Joon Young‘s Kakao Talk chatroom, are still considered witnesses."
The police can't make a definitive statement yet on whether Kim allegedly did film women against their consent and investigations will continue regarding the matter. Hence, Kim must return as soon as possible to South Korea for the official police investigation into his case.
His father, Kim Hong Taek, is a professor at Hongik University and he addressed the controversy around his son during one of his lectures. He apologised to his students and admitted plans of ending his lectures in order to not distract and trouble his students with this scandal.
A student from the university recounted that, "He said that it's all his fault. He said that he's sorry even if the students have no relation to the matter, and he admits that it would be sensible to cancel his lectures, but next year is his retirement so he decided that he would continue his lectures, and he feels apologetic toward his students."
Kim Hong Taek was also the chairman of Seoul Takju Manufacturers Association, with their most well-known product being an alcoholic drink called, Jang Soo Makgeolli. He had stepped down from his position of chairman and passed down his shared to his son, Kim. This has resulted in people boycotting the beverage in response to the controversy surrounding Kim.
Additionally, Kim's father has removed him from his Naver profile page, an online platform used widely in South Korea. Kim has also removed his father's name in his profile.
Kim will be heading back to Seoul to undergo police interrogations.
