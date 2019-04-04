Roy Kim is Now An Official Suspect in the Secret Porn Scandal

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 4 Apr. 2019 2:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

25-year-old South Korean singer, Roy Kim has been booked by the police for criminal charges of spreading illicit photos in a Kakao Talk group chat. 

Just yesterday, the police revealed that Kim was allegedly a participant in one of Jung Joon-Young's Kakao Talk group chats, where members shared photos and videos of women taken without consent and in vulnerable situations. Kim was initially summoned for questioning as a witness in order for the police to determine if the singer had just seen the illicit photos and videos or if he had actively spread them. 

Today, a representative of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency made a statement to say that Kim will be questioned as a suspect instead.

The following was the statement made: 

"We booked and notified Roy Kim to be investigated for charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc by spreading illegally taken footage."

Read

Singer Roy Kim Under Investigation for Connections to Secret Porn Scandal

He went further to clarify that, "Singers Jeong JinwoonKangin, Lee Jong HyunYong Junhyung, and model Lee Chul Woo, who are being mentioned as participants of Jung Joon Young‘s Kakao Talk chatroom, are still considered witnesses."

The police can't make a definitive statement yet on whether Kim allegedly did film women against their consent and investigations will continue regarding the matter. Hence, Kim must return as soon as possible to South Korea for the official police investigation into his case. 

His father, Kim Hong Taek, is a professor at Hongik University and he addressed the controversy around his son during one of his lectures. He apologised to his students and admitted plans of ending his lectures in order to not distract and trouble his students with this scandal.

A student from the university recounted that, "He said that it's all his fault. He said that he's sorry even if the students have no relation to the matter, and he admits that it would be sensible to cancel his lectures, but next year is his retirement so he decided that he would continue his lectures, and he feels apologetic toward his students." 

Roy Kim

Twitter

Read

Sex & Secret Group Chats: Seungri and Jung Joon-Young Are in Hot Water

Kim Hong Taek was also the chairman of Seoul Takju Manufacturers Association, with their most well-known product being an alcoholic drink called, Jang Soo Makgeolli. He had stepped down from his position of chairman and passed down his shared to his son, Kim. This has resulted in people boycotting the beverage in response to the controversy surrounding Kim. 

Additionally, Kim's father has removed him from his Naver profile page, an online platform used widely in South Korea. Kim has also removed his father's name in his profile. 

Kim will be heading back to Seoul to undergo police interrogations. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Scandal , Asia , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
Reba McEntire, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

See Reba McEntire's Best Looks That Define Her ''Tough Sexy'' Style

E-Comm: Festival Bags Under $30

Grab These Trendy Festival Bags Under $30

Carrie Underwood, 2009 ACM, 2009 Academy of Country Music Awards

Flashback: See Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and More at the 2009 ACM Awards

Jamie Lynn Spears, Instagram

"Not Just a Teen Mom": Inside Jamie Lynn Spears' Impressively Normal Private World Since Leaving Hollywood Behind

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Boho Dresses on Sale Now—Just in Time for Coachella

Tamar Braxton

How Tamar Braxton Turned Her Feuds and Family Drama Into a Fresh Start

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Premiere

From "As Good as Dead" to Happy Being Broken: The Triumphant Reinvention of Natasha Lyonne

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.