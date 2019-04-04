Roy Kim is Now An Official Suspect in the Secret Porn Scandal

25-year-old South Korean singer, Roy Kim has been booked by the police for criminal charges of spreading illicit photos in a Kakao Talk group chat.

Just yesterday, the police revealed that Kim was allegedly a participant in one of Jung Joon-Young's Kakao Talk group chats, where members shared photos and videos of women taken without consent and in vulnerable situations. Kim was initially summoned for questioning as a witness in order for the police to determine if the singer had just seen the illicit photos and videos or if he had actively spread them.

Today, a representative of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency made a statement to say that Kim will be questioned as a suspect instead.

The following was the statement made:

"We booked and notified Roy Kim to be investigated for charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc by spreading illegally taken footage."