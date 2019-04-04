10 Things We're Buying to Look Like BLACKPINK in Kill This Love

You don't need to tell us how excited you are for BLACKPINK's impending comeback: The awesome foursome has only just dropped the teaser for Kill This Love but they've already garnered over 9.5 million views on YouTube in 2 days. The YG Entertainment girl group's upcoming release also contains the new tracks "Kick It" and "Hope Not," as well as the remix version of their mega hit, "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

In the D-1 poster, the four ladies rock the girl crush concept with a feminine, fierce and fabulous look.  They'll kick off their "In Your Area" tour later this month and will be the first female K-pop group to perform at Coachella in the music festival's 20-year history.

But first thing's first, if you're dying to get the girls' looks, here's how:

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

1. Embellished goggles

Spectacles, $1,664, Gucci

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

2. Strong shoulder embellished top

Top, $641, Orseund Iris

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

3. Fishnet bodysuit

Bodysuit, $24, Dolls Kill

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

4.Floral appliqué top

Cape, $709, Simone Rocha

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

5. Crystal headpiece

Headpiece, $742, Jennifer Behr 

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

6. Embellished choker

Choker, $894, Rosantica

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

7. Black corset

Corset, $173, h:ours

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

8. Pearl necklace

Necklace, $249, Chomel

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

9. Nylon bag

Bag, $969, Prada

BLACKPINK, KILL THIS LOVE

10. Bikini Top

Top, $29.95, H&M

