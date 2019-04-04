10 Things We're Buying to Look Like BLACKPINK in Kill This Love

You don't need to tell us how excited you are for BLACKPINK's impending comeback: The awesome foursome has only just dropped the teaser for Kill This Love but they've already garnered over 9.5 million views on YouTube in 2 days. The YG Entertainment girl group's upcoming release also contains the new tracks "Kick It" and "Hope Not," as well as the remix version of their mega hit, "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

In the D-1 poster, the four ladies rock the girl crush concept with a feminine, fierce and fabulous look. They'll kick off their "In Your Area" tour later this month and will be the first female K-pop group to perform at Coachella in the music festival's 20-year history.

But first thing's first, if you're dying to get the girls' looks, here's how: