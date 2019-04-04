Grab These Trendy Festival Bags Under $30

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 4 Apr. 2019 3:30 AM
If you're headed to Coachella this month, or any other festival for that matter, you've got to be prepared.
By prepared, of course, we mean being outfitted correctly. Yes, you'll want to make sure your look is on-point, but you also want to be practical about it. You're going to be spending all day out in the heat running around from stage to stage catching your favorite bands perform live, after all. One key accessory you won't want to be without: a trendy hands-free bag.
You know, a super-cool crossbody or a belt bag that you won't set down and lose forever. You also want it to be cheap, because the desert is dusty and it's bound to get dirty. So, go on, keep scrolling and get yours ASAP.
Give your 'fit a sporty vibe with this crossbody.
Can't go wrong with a classic tan mini backpack.
It doesn't get any cooler than this holographic belt bag.
A printed fanny pack says festival pro to us!
You've got fringe and you've got a fun print. You're festival ready!
This one's got all the trends at once: a pastel color, a chain strap and it's clear.
BUY IT:
$34 $20 at Urban Outfitters
This envelope style belt bag is extra chic.
A round shoulder bag makes a great statement piece.
Haven't you heard? Camo is in y'all.
BUY IT: $25 at Urban Outfitters
Add a girly touch with a pop of baby pink.
Go incognito with a small black belt bag.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
