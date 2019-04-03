Andrew H Walker/WWD/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 3 Apr. 2019 3:00 PM
Andrew H Walker/WWD/Shutterstock
EJ Johnson is answering the question that keeps popping up.
The 26-year-old TV personality has often faced curiosity and speculation about his sexuality and identity. In the newest episode of Just the Sip, host and Johnson's friend Justin Sylvesterbrought a recurring question to his attention: "Does EJ ever want to transition? Does he ever think about it? Was it a possibility?"
"This one I get so much and I'm so happy you're finally her to f--king set the record straight," Sylvester said of the query.
"I like myself the way that I am," Johnson answered. "I'm very happy with myself and I think—I always say that I think that if you feel like you're not in the right body, then by all means get to where you want to be."
However, that's not the case for the star. "I don't feel that I'm in the wrong body. I feel like this is the body I'm supposed to be in," he told Sylvester.
"I don't feel the need to transition," he added. "I'm almost 100 percent positive I won't."
During the interview, Johnson also opened up about how he handles social media criticism, suffering the loss of a beloved friend, wanting a serious relationship after a successful "hoe phase" and when he realized his father Magic Johnson is more than his dad.
Watch the candid conversation for yourself in the clip above and don't forget to check out Just the Sip every Wednesday.
NeNe Leakes Celebrates Husband Gregg For Completing 6 Months of Chemotherapy: ''I'm So Happy For You''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?