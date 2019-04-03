Five years and 175 million podcast listens later, the world is still fascinated with Adnan Syed's case.

After the hit podcast Serial introduced listeners to 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee and the trial of Adnan Syed in 2014, the debate over whether or not he did it took over the pop culture conversation.

That conversation was once again in the headlines after The Case Against Adnan Syed, HBO's four-part docu-series Oscar-nominated documentarian Amy Berg, came to a dramatic finish on Sunday night, dropping several new revelations about the case, Adnan's plea deal that was previously unreported and his defense team's tireless and exhaustive battle to overturn his conviction.