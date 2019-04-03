It's the way they were...

Barbra Streisand recently reunited again with Kris Kristofferson, who played her love interest and a fellow musician in the 1976 musical film A Star Is Born, and offered fans a little teaser.

"It was so wonderful to see my friend Kris who stopped by yesterday. Stay tuned...," Streisand, 76, wrote on Wednesday on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.

She and Kristofferson, 82, have reunited a few times since the release of their film. In 2011, they co-presented an award at the Grammy Awards. Two years later, they reunited in New York at the 40th Anniversary Chaplin Award Gala honoring Streisand.